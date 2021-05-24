-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.31). Allegheny Technologies posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,751,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 175.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 120,481 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,078,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.91.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

