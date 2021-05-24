-$0.21 EPS Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.28). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 231.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million.

SNCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $2.82. 477,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,567. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a market cap of $124.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $71,283. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 126.6% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 418,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 100,286 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

