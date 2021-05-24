$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

NYSE KRG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,032. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 203.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.