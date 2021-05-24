-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Ford Motor posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $768,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.06. 109,629,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,185,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

