$0.85 EPS Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.87. Franchise Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Franchise Group stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.13. 221,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Franchise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Franchise Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

