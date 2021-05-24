-$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to report ($0.88) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.59) to ($3.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.60) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05.

AXSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.32. 1,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

