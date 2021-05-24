0Chain (ZCN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $289,187.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 24th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001669 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $30.67 million and $289,187.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 82.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00069737 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

