-$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) This Quarter

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.96). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTAI. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.36.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.09. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after buying an additional 89,674 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.