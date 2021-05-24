-$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.96). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTAI. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.36.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.09. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after buying an additional 89,674 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

