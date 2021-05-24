$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $982.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. 10,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,971. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,820 shares of company stock worth $4,876,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

