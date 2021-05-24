$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

NYSE:NOW traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.47. 1,372,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $352.07 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Paul John Balson lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.