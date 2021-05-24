$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.89.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.67. The stock had a trading volume of 902,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,451. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $101.02 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

