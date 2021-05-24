$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

MKC stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $90.60. 1,354,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,944. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.94. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.