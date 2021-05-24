$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will post $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 475.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $2,383,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 264,871 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 765.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 54,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 47,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

