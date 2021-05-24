$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $8.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

