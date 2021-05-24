10,000 Shares in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.06% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 65,627 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,425,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,833,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARYA opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $25.89.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

