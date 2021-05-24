101 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Hatton Consulting Inc.

Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.3% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,203.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,311.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,207.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

