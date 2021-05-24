$116.35 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report sales of $116.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.01 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $76.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $472.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.35 million to $475.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $558.70 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $575.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bandwidth.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.
In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $648,015.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,317 shares of company stock valued at $995,134. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BAND opened at $116.60 on Monday. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.45 and a 200-day moving average of $149.54.
About Bandwidth
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report $116.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.01 million to $116.70 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $76.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $472.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.35 million to $475.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $558.70 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $575.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bandwidth.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.75.
In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $648,015.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 1,500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.79 per share, with a total value of $200,685.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,317 shares of company stock worth $995,134 in the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 254.9% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after buying an additional 86,780 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Bandwidth by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Bandwidth by 22.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BAND stock opened at $116.60 on Monday. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.
About Bandwidth
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
See Also: Dividend Achievers
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.