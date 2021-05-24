$116.35 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report sales of $116.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.01 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $76.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $472.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.35 million to $475.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $558.70 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $575.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $648,015.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,317 shares of company stock valued at $995,134. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND opened at $116.60 on Monday. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.45 and a 200-day moving average of $149.54.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.