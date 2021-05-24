$118.03 Million in Sales Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will post $118.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.90 million to $127.16 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $72.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $471.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.82 million to $482.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $550.40 million, with estimates ranging from $532.51 million to $568.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

CorePoint Lodging stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $601.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

