$133.58 Million in Sales Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to announce $133.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.26 million to $133.77 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $548.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.64 million to $550.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $617.84 million, with estimates ranging from $615.76 million to $621.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

STAG traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,061. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after buying an additional 754,573 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,716,000 after buying an additional 139,861 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after buying an additional 138,004 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,794,000 after buying an additional 88,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,799,000 after buying an additional 413,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

