$139.90 Million in Sales Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post sales of $139.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.20 million and the lowest is $138.90 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $136.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $552.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.50 million to $553.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $576.10 million, with estimates ranging from $562.34 million to $589.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

A number of analysts recently commented on NXGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In related news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,049. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

