$168.97 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post $168.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.90 million. MongoDB reported sales of $130.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $758.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $764.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $965.86 million, with estimates ranging from $917.91 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.69.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $4,090,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,894,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock worth $102,456,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB stock traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.55.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

