17,618 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $7,719,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. 38.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

International Game Technology stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.