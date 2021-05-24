17,855 Shares in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $62.84 on Monday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $2,263,162. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

