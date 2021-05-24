$183.89 Million in Sales Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to post $183.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.20 million. Inovalon posted sales of $162.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $760.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $746.66 million to $770.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $844.22 million, with estimates ranging from $798.92 million to $879.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INOV shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

INOV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 482,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,730. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 139.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

