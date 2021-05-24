1,853 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 44.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $16.12 on Monday, reaching $597.00. 725,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,033,512. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $675.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $677.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.11 billion, a PE ratio of 580.88, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

