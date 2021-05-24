$190,000.00 in Sales Expected for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will report $190,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180,000.00 to $190,000.00. Liminal BioSciences posted sales of $390,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year sales of $16.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160,000.00 to $59.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.10 million, with estimates ranging from $160,000.00 to $27.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMNL. Bloom Burton downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liminal BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of LMNL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. 2,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $132.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNL. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

