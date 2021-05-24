1ST Source Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after buying an additional 66,991 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.42. The stock had a trading volume of 64,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,131. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.94 and a 200 day moving average of $245.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $167.64 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

