1ST Source Bank Sells 162 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.82. 18,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,694. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.413 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

