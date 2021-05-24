1ST Source Bank Sells 2,280 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $17,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $492.16. 62,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $493.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $305.96 and a 52-week high of $507.63.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

