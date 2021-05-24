1ST Source Bank Sells 317 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.90. 12,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,039. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.89 and a 52 week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

