218 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after purchasing an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $407,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Truist upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $260.31 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $183.24 and a one year high of $325.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.79 and a 200-day moving average of $274.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

