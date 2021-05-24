$22.07 Million in Sales Expected for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will post sales of $22.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.20 million and the highest is $28.00 million. Athenex reported sales of $40.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year sales of $126.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.30 million to $151.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $104.50 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $122.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Laidlaw cut their price target on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Truist lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 42.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 306,177 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Athenex has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $446.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

