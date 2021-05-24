$237.24 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post sales of $237.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.10 million and the highest is $239.26 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $335.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,943. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.80. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,536,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $2,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,169.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,846 shares of company stock worth $5,970,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.