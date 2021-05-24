30,000 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Bought by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $122.88 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

