$320.17 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report sales of $320.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $319.22 million to $322.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $246.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zendesk.

ZEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $5,844,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,063 shares in the company, valued at $111,371,952.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $131,051.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,119.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,361 shares of company stock valued at $26,668,677. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $1,460,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.92. The stock had a trading volume of 352,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,061. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.94 and a beta of 1.22. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $77.13 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average is $140.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

