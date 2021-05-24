$320.39 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to announce sales of $320.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $378.17 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,677%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $949.20 million to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

SEAS stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,885. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.