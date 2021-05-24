$320.39 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to announce sales of $320.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $378.17 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,677%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $949.20 million to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

SEAS stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,885. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

