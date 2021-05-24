38,092 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 38,765 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 92.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

