397 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 397 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.28. The stock had a trading volume of 33,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.62 and its 200 day moving average is $133.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

