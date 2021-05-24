$4.91 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.95 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $20.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $21.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,851. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.28. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $513,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,017 shares of company stock worth $4,417,123. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in SYNNEX by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

