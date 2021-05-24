$468.59 Million in Sales Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will report sales of $468.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $457.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $479.40 million. ModivCare reported sales of $282.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $3,472,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $876,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $2,721,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $9,524,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MODV stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.50. The company had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $184.71.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

