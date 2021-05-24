4,809 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,809 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $224.11 on Monday. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $178.45 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.