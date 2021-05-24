$483.60 Million in Sales Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will post sales of $483.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $467.00 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $349.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

KTB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

KTB stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.89. 272,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,072. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

