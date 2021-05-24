$50.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will post $50.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.90 million. Cutera reported sales of $26.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $206.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $212.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $227.85 million, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $236.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

CUTR stock opened at $38.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.68 million, a PE ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 1.62. Cutera has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 69,025 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

