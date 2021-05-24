56,970 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $6,807,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $20.75 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $13,315,414.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $147,427,993.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,268,723 shares of company stock worth $137,894,224 over the last 90 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

