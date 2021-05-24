$58.57 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report $58.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.60 million and the lowest is $57.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $52.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $230.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $236.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $224.40 million, with estimates ranging from $219.20 million to $228.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $64,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $256,208. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.12. 48,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,736. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $43.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

