59,794 Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

OLO stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.79. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

OLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

