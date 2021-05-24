6,550 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 7,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $105.84 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $159.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.74.

