$775.75 Million in Sales Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post sales of $775.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $752.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $821.20 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $539.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. Scientific Games’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of SGMS stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.55. 16,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $65.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,278,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.