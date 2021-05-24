8,131 Shares in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Purchased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 61,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 45,248 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAB stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.45. 10,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,276. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.75. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

