84,910 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 133,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $9,212,490.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,010,892 shares of company stock worth $78,796,849 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HES stock opened at $81.94 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

